MBS RECAP: Still on a Fence as Bonds Work Through Early-Week Risks

With a moderate dose of weakness in the overnight session, 10yr yields have quickly found themselves on the doorstep of 1.25%--a level that marked the threshold of a fun little party over the past 2 days as yields moved as low as 1.128%. The prevailing belief is that rates are entering another period of consolidation before making their next big move this Fall/Winter, but we're still not sure where the boundaries of that range will be. A ceiling of 1.25% would be among the most bullish scenarios. This looks like too much to ask for at the moment, but there is a small amount of weakness that could be tolerated without affecting the potential consolidation pattern seen in the following chart.