Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

BobaMania hopes to entice Tuscaloosans with the varied flavorings of bubble tea

Tuscaloosa News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs in most of the Deep South, Tuscaloosans mainly consume one kind of tea: sweet. But much as palates for java blew open with the ubiquity of coffeeshops, the new Boba Mania, next door to Ajian's, at 1914 University Blvd., hopes patrons are ready to expand their inclinations for another brewed beverage, choosing from two dozen offerings of highly customizable variations on the Taiwanese-born taste of bubble tea.

www.tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
Tuscaloosa, AL
Food & Drinks
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Connecticut State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Tea#Chinese Tea#South China#Food Drink#Tuscaloosans#Java#Taiwanese#Bobamania Co#Americans#Western#Penn State University#Ua#Jasmine Green Milk Tea#Oreo Mousse Milk Tea#Caramel Macchiato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
IndustryPosted by
CNN

There's a jet fuel shortage at some US airports

New York (CNN Business) — The seats are full on most planes, but in some cases, the fuel tanks are not. At several western US airports, there's not enough jet fuel to meet the increased demand for leisure travel. That could end up causing some flights to be canceled or force airlines to make extra stops to fuel up on longer routes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy