BobaMania hopes to entice Tuscaloosans with the varied flavorings of bubble tea

As in most of the Deep South, Tuscaloosans mainly consume one kind of tea: sweet. But much as palates for java blew open with the ubiquity of coffeeshops, the new Boba Mania, next door to Ajian's, at 1914 University Blvd., hopes patrons are ready to expand their inclinations for another brewed beverage, choosing from two dozen offerings of highly customizable variations on the Taiwanese-born taste of bubble tea.