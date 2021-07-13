Flash Flood Warning issued for Susquehanna, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 22:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Susquehanna; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 115 AM EDT. * At 1009 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tunkhannock, Falls, Springville, Factoryville, Mehoopany, Nicholson, Meshoppen, Forkston, Laceyville, Hop Bottom, Lake Carey, Osterhout, Auburn Center, Evans Falls, Kasson Brook, Lovelton, Vernon, Russell Hill, Vosburg and Aldovin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2 INCHES IN 1 HOURalerts.weather.gov
