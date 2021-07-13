Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Susquehanna County, PA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Susquehanna, Wyoming by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 22:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Susquehanna; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 115 AM EDT. * At 1009 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tunkhannock, Falls, Springville, Factoryville, Mehoopany, Nicholson, Meshoppen, Forkston, Laceyville, Hop Bottom, Lake Carey, Osterhout, Auburn Center, Evans Falls, Kasson Brook, Lovelton, Vernon, Russell Hill, Vosburg and Aldovin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Factoryville, PA
City
Wyoming, PA
City
Susquehanna, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Wyoming County, PA
City
Springville Township, PA
State
Wyoming State
City
Tunkhannock, PA
County
Susquehanna County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Mehoopany
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Bradford County, PAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 16:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-27 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Susquehanna; Wayne; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Delaware County in central New York Sullivan County in central New York Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 421 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hancock to near Overton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scranton, Falls, Dunmore, Fallsburg, Carbondale, Old Forge, Pittston, Archbald, Monticello and Blakely. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Leake County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Leake, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Leake; Scott The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Leake County in central Mississippi Northeastern Scott County in central Mississippi * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tuscola, Walnut Grove and Lena. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Grand County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grand by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 19:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-26 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Grand County in east central Utah * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 744 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.8 to 1.3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Castle Valley and Arches National Park. This includes the following streams and drainages Mill Creek, Tenmile Canyon, Salt Wash and Placer Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.8-1.3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 15:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-27 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 349 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Upper Sabino watershed, which will produce elevated flows down Sabino Creek. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Seven Falls. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cassia County, IDweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cassia by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-27 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks and streams in the Badger Fire Burn Area. Some drainage basins impacted include Rock Creek...Dry Creek...Big Cottonwood Creek...and Trapper Creek. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cassia The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Badger Fire Burn Area in Southwestern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 305 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Badger Fire Burn Area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Rock Creek...Dry Creek...Big Cottonwood Creek and Trapper Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Badger Fire Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Badger Fire Burn Area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oakley Reservoir and Bostetter Ranger Station. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Comments / 0

Community Policy