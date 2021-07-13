Flash Flood Warning issued for Susquehanna, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 19:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-26 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Grand County in east central Utah * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 744 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.8 to 1.3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Castle Valley and Arches National Park. This includes the following streams and drainages Mill Creek, Tenmile Canyon, Salt Wash and Placer Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.8-1.3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR