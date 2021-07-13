Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradford County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 22:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bradford; Susquehanna; Wyoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SUSQUEHANNA...SOUTHEASTERN BRADFORD AND NORTHWESTERN WYOMING COUNTIES At 1009 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Auburn Center to near Forkston to 7 miles west of Lovelton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tunkhannock, Springville, Wilmot, Hollenback, Mehoopany, Nicholson, Wyalusing, Meshoppen, Forkston and Laceyville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susquehanna, PA
City
Wyoming, PA
City
Wyalusing, PA
County
Wyoming County, PA
County
Bradford County, PA
State
Wyoming State
City
Springville Township, PA
City
Bradford, PA
City
Tunkhannock, PA
County
Susquehanna County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wyoming Counties#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Mehoopany
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Experts back CDC change on masks as delta variant spreads

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Tuesday, recommending that everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in places where the coronavirus is spreading widely. The change was met with relief from experts who said masking up again is essential to combat the highly contagious delta variant.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy