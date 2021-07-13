Special Weather Statement issued for Okanogan Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 709 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Nespelem Community, or 38 miles southeast of Omak. This storm was nearly stationary. Half inch hail will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Ferry County.