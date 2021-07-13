Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ferry County, WA

Special Weather Statement issued for Okanogan Highlands by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 13:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 709 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Nespelem Community, or 38 miles southeast of Omak. This storm was nearly stationary. Half inch hail will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Ferry County.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
City
Omak, WA
County
Ferry County, WA
County
Okanogan County, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#Okanogan Highlands#13 18 00#Nespelem Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Experts back CDC change on masks as delta variant spreads

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Tuesday, recommending that everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in places where the coronavirus is spreading widely. The change was met with relief from experts who said masking up again is essential to combat the highly contagious delta variant.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy