Tennessee's vaccine manager says she's worried for her state after she was fired

The former top vaccination official in Tennessee was sent a dog muzzle in the mail several days before she was fired, which she believes was a move made to appease right-wing lawmakers.Dr Michelle Fiscus's husband, Brad told The Tennessean that she believed the muzzle was a message warning her to keep quiet about her coronavirus concerns. "Someone wanted to send a message to tell her to stop talking," he said. "They thought it would be a threat to her."Dr Fiscus became the object of ire for Republican lawmakers in the state due to her efforts to encourage teenagers to take...