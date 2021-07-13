Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Man arrested with more than a dozen guns in Denver — a block from the MLB All-Star Game — requested a room with a balcony, police say

By COLLEEN SLEVIN
Chicago Tribune
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — A man described by authorities as the leader of a group of four people arrested with more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a Denver hotel near events planned for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game asked to extend his stay and requested another room with a balcony, according to arrest documents released Monday.

www.chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Keith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Mlb All Star Game#Police#Baseball#Fbi#Kcnc Tv#Sports#The Chicago Blackhawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
News Break
MLB
News Break
Terrorism
Related
Denver, COCleveland News - Fox 8

Man with guns arrested after seeking balcony hotel room near MLB All-Star Game, police said

Pedestrians move through the alleyway in the Dairy Block and past the outside of the Maven Hotel Sunday, July 11, 2021, in lower downtown Denver. Authorities said four people have been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a “report of a suspicious occurrence” at the downtown Denver hotel, which is located near Coors Field, the site of Major League Baseball’s 2021 All-Star Game. Denver police said officers responding to a tip searched two rooms at the hotel on Friday night. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver, COPosted by
InsideTheRangers

'Major League Massacre' Stopped Before All-Star Game in Denver

A hotel housekeeper's tip to police thwarted what authorities said could have been a "Las Vegas-style shooting'' at the upcoming MLB All-Star Game in Denver. The worker reportedly found more than a dozen weapons and 1,000 rounds of ammunition at a hotel near Coors Field Friday, according to ABC7 Denver. The discovery was made at the Maven Hotel, just two blocks from the ballpark that will host baseball's festivities, which have been ongoing throughout the week and include Sunday night's All-Star Futures Game, the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday, which will feature Texas Rangers standouts Joey Gallo, Adolis Garcia and Kyle Gibson.
Denver, COPosted by
CNN

Police credit 'astute employee' for arrests at Denver hotel

Four people were arrested after a hotel employee alerted authorities about a cache of weapons inside a room at the Maven Hotel in Denver. CNN affiliate KMGH was at a press conference where Denver Police Department Chief Paul M. Pazen updated on the arrests at the downtown hotel.
Denver, COPosted by
9NEWS

Maven Hotel arrests: New details released, suspects appear in court

DENVER — Three of the suspects arrested Friday at the Maven Hotel in Lower Downtown appeared in court on Monday, as more details came out about the incident. At the appearances in Denver County Court, the Denver District Attorney's Office labeled Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, as the leader of the group, who rented two rooms at the hotel.
Denver, COWestword

How Overblown Were All-Star Game Mass Shooting Fears?

The July 13 Major League Baseball All-Star Game and related activities constitute the most high-profile events in Denver since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the national headlines related to the spectacle this past weekend were largely focused on the foiling of a potential Las Vegas-style mass shooting connected to the contest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy