This has been an issue since the dawn of time, and finally someone is trying to do something about it and I'm all in!. Have you ever stopped to think about why you can buy hot dogs in 10-packs, but buns only come in 8-packs? Why is that exactly? Is it a ploy to get us to buy more dogs and buns to even it out? It took me a minute, but I figured it out - you would need to buy five packs of hot dog buns and four packs of hot dogs to even it out. That's 40 HOT DOGS!