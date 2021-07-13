Cancel
Kirtland, OH

Kirtland police chief suspended without pay; next termination hearing set for August 2

WKYC
WKYC
 14 days ago
KIRTLAND, Ohio — The city of Kirtland has placed their police chief on suspension without pay for the next 30 days as the push for termination continues.

A hearing was held for on the charges against Chief Lance Nosse on Monday evening at Kirtland City Hall. Nosse faces 13 allegations, ranging from harassment to drunkenness.

The next hearing for Nosse will be held on August 2.

The 13 allegations against Chief Lance Nosse were contained in a letter sent to the chief at his home last week by Mayor Kevin Potter, who is recommending Nosse's termination.

A member of the Kirtland Police Department for 24 years and its chief since 2017, Nosse has been under scrutiny for at least three months and initially resigned earlier this year. He later rescinded the resignation, leading to the internal investigation that ended with the mayor's termination recommendation.

Among the charges, the city claims it has evidence that Nosse "explicitly and/or implicitly ridiculed, mocked, derided, or belittled subordinates" and "made offensive or derogatory comments to subordinates based on race, color, or sex."

The letter alleges there is video and audio evidence, along with text messages and phone records that confirm the violations.

He is accused of “misfeasance, malfeasance, nonfeasance, misconduct in office, gross neglect of duty, and/or habitual drunkenness,” according to the letter, which you can read below.

