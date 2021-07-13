Cancel
Corn, soybeans ahead of season

By Ron Debrock The Telegraph
SPRINGFIELD — Corn silking reached 50 percent in Illinois Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 45 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report. Corn dough reached 1 percent, matching the five-year average. The corn crop condition in Illinois was rated 2 percent...

