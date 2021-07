Denice Williams - Free: The Columbia/ARC Recordings 1977-1988. My hometown of Gary, Indiana has consistently been the birthplace of some supremely talented people. That was never more obvious than in 1984. Michael Jackson’s Thriller was still a chart-topping album two years after its release. Trail blazing gymnast Dianne Durham reached the finals of the 1984 Olympic trials after becoming the first Black gymnast to win the US National Championship in 1983 and was favored to lead the team to the ’84 Olympics before injuries dashed that dream. Singer Deniece Williams topped the pop charts with her song “Let’s Hear It For the Boy,” which was all over the radio and was featured in the hit film “Footloose.”