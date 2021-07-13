10 Things You Didn’t Know about Madilyn Bailey
The internet is great for a lot of things, but we all know how dark of a place it can be. Being able to hide behind a screen gives people the courage to say things they'd never have the courage to say in real life. Madilyn Bailey knows this first hand. As a popular YouTuber, she has dealt with countless hate comments, and she's decided to use her creativity to turn them into something good. Madilyn wrote a song using nothing but hate comments, and she performed it for her audition of America's Got Talent. The judges gave her a yes to move to the next round, and there are a lot of people who are excited to see how the rest of the competition plays out for her. Here are 10 things you didn't know about Madilyn Bailey.
