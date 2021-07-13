Hot Song Debut: G-Eazy with Incendiary Carlos Santana on Diane Warren’s “She’s Fire” is Radio Ready

Happy 20th Anniversary to Bilal’s debut album 1st Born Second, originally released July 31, 2001. At the dawn of the 21st century, one of the most exciting musical movements I remember was orchestrated by the gifted group of artists collectively known as The Soulquarians. For a B-Boy teenager of the late ‘90s, albums by Soulquarian members such as The Roots’ Things Fall Apart (1999) and Common’s Like Water for Chocolate (2000) helped mature my musical palate through their collaborations with neo-soul staples and Soulquarian songstresses Erykah Badu and Jill Scott. I remember being particularly excited with Common’s first DJ Premier team-up for “The 6th Sense,” before discovering that it was the new and promising male vocalist named Bilal who added the seasoning to put the track completely over. Both the single and album (Like Water for Chocolate) would go on to achieve critical acclaim and commercial success, setting the stage for the song and LP’s featured vocalist to eventually carry the banner of the extremely talented musical collective.