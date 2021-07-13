Hot Song Debut: G-Eazy with Incendiary Carlos Santana on Diane Warren’s “She’s Fire” is Radio Ready
Listen to this! Carlos Santana plays a blistering guitar on Diane Warren’s “She’s Fire,” with a vocal from G-Eazy that just hit YouTube. Songwriter extraordinaire Warren is coming with an album of her songs by a host of guest stars later next month. The album is called “The Cave Sessions, Volume 1.” The other artists include John Legend, Celine Dion, Ty Dolla $ign, LP and Darius Rucker.www.showbiz411.com
