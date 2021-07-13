Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

FBI arrests so-called #SuitMacer from Capitol riot

By FOX 5 NY Staff
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Federal agents last week arrested a man from New York City for assaulting police officers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol in January. The FBI believes that Edward Francisco Rodriguez, 26, of Brooklyn, is the rioter known by the hashtag #SuitMacer after a video went viral showing a man wearing a suit and mask spraying something on several police officers during the chaos, according to court documents from the U.S. Department of Justice.

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Francisco Rodriguez#U S Justice Department#Protest Riot#Fbi#Suitmacer#The Capitol Police#The Metropolitan Police#The Justice Department#Fox 5 Ny News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Protests
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

South, North Korea reopen hotlines as leaders seek to rebuild ties

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South and North Korea have restored hotlines that Pyongyang severed a year ago when ties deteriorated sharply, and the two countries' leaders are renewing efforts to rebuild relations, Seoul's presidential office said on Tuesday. The decision on the hotlines was made by South Korean President...

Comments / 0

Community Policy