Why white vinegar should be your new cleaning staple - as mums show off their own incredibly sparkling results

By Belinda Cleary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

White vinegar has once again been dubbed a cleaning staple by organised mums who say it can be used all around the home.

Home stylist and mum-of-four, Liz Amaya, is the latest Instagram organiser to post videos using the trending product online.

The Brisbane-based mum revealed it can safely be used in every part of the house and demonstrated how to use it as a drain cleaner, glass cleaner and in the laundry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02FIl5_0auzdmGn00
White vinegar has once again been dubbed a cleaning staple by organised mums who say it can be used all around the home

'Top uses for white vinegar around the house,' she wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

She then showed off the product bein used a safe alternative to drain cleaner, combining it with bi-carb soda and boiling water.

Next she moved on to her second use for vinegar, the mirrored and stainless steel surfaces in the home.

'Simply spray and wipe with a microfibre cloth,' she said.

In the laundry Liz adds vinegar everywhere she would use fabric softener and says it leaves towels 'feeling fresh and fluffy'.

And her fans were excited by the video - thanking her for once again answering their cleaning questions before they had them.

'I learn so much from you,' said one woman.

'Thankyou, I might buy some and give it a go,' said another.

Some wanted clarification on how to use the cleaning staple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12kSvK_0auzdmGn00
The mum also uses vinegar to keep her windows and glass looking good
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POvU7_0auzdmGn00
And uses it as an alternative to fabric softener to keep her towels feeling fresh and fluffy

'Do I mix it with water?' one asked.

'Nope just whack it straight on,' she said.

And others revealed they have used it for years.

'We cleaned the tiles on the floor with it, did a great job but the house smelled like a fish and chip shop for a while,' one woman said.

Others offered their own tips for using vinegar, including adding to cream to make sour cream, using to poach eggs and being used as medicine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQXuj_0auzdmGn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AtrHW_0auzdmGn00

What are Liz's three top uses for white vinegar?

'Vinegar really does everything. My husband’s go-to for bruises too,' one woman said.

'He swears by it. Says it heals much quicker. I think it’s an old family trick,' she added.

The video quickly went viral and was liked 900 times in a matter of hours.

Liz has 96k followers on Instagram and has been dubbed a cleaning goddess by her fans.

