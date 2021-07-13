Team USA falls to 0-2 in Olympic exhibitions after loss to Australia
Team USA might indeed win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold next month in Tokyo. But if the Americans do, it will be a story of overcoming adversity. They lost their second consecutive exhibition Monday, this time bested by Australia 91-83 in Las Vegas. Dating to the 2019 World Cup, where they finished seventh, Team USA has lost four of its past five games. It also has lost two in a row now to Australia, a team expected to contend for the gold in Japan.www.espn.com
