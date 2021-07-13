Cancel
Team USA falls to 0-2 in Olympic exhibitions after loss to Australia

By Brian Windhorst
ESPN
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam USA might indeed win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold next month in Tokyo. But if the Americans do, it will be a story of overcoming adversity. They lost their second consecutive exhibition Monday, this time bested by Australia 91-83 in Las Vegas. Dating to the 2019 World Cup, where they finished seventh, Team USA has lost four of its past five games. It also has lost two in a row now to Australia, a team expected to contend for the gold in Japan.

Jayson Tatum
Gregg Popovich
Ben Simmons
Joe Ingles
Patty Mills
Kevin Durant
Damian Lillard
Japan
Tokyo, JP
