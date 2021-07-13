APS replacing 14 power poles in north Phoenix after microburst

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A microburst hit a north Phoenix neighborhood and crews are working to install new power poles after the old ones were destroyed on Saturday night. The storm rolled through 35th Avenue and Peoria Avenue around 8 p.m. The powerful winds knocked down 14 power poles. Electricity went out for people in the area so APS crews had to reroute power and use temporary cables to restore power quickly. Everyone regained electricity in the area except for 30 businesses.