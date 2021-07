Set in the 1850s, the Chapelwaite follows Captain Charles Boone (Adrien Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher's Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family's sordid history and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations. Chapelwaite is based on Stephen King's short story, Jerusalem's Lot. The new series premieres on Epix on August 22, 2021.