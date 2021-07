Norovirus cases in England are “unexpected[ly]” high for the time of year, health officials have warned.As England plans to enter its fourth and final phase of reopening on Monday 19 July, Public Health England (PHE) is warning people to take steps to avoid catching and passing the so-called winter vomiting bug.According to PHE, 154 norovirus outbreaks have been reported in the last five weeks, compared to an average of 53 over the same time period in the previous five years.Outbreaks of the highly infectious yet usually short-lived virus, which causes vomiting and diarrhoea, have been mainly reported in early...