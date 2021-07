For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A spike in COVID-19 cases across the US caused by the highly contagious delta variant has resulted in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reassessing its guidance for mask wearing. Today, the CDC announced during a telebriefing that it's recommending fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors again in some areas -- including schools. This is different from its guidance earlier this month that said it's safe for teachers and students who are fully vaccinated to skip the face masks.