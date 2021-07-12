Cancel
Stock indexes notch more records ahead of earnings reports

Trumann Democrat
 16 days ago

Banks led stocks to modest gains on Wall Street Monday, nudging the major stock indexes to more record highs ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 gained 0.3% after bouncing back from an early stumble. The benchmark index, which has notched...

