Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Sharknado' is back - in a Shark Week special that wants to prove sharks aren't 'crazed lunatic man-killers'

By Emily Yahr
Laredo Morning Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen shark expert Tristan Guttridge was first approached to participate in a Discovery Channel Shark Week special about "sharknados" - the extreme weather event from the notoriously ridiculous Syfy movie franchise - his reaction was pretty much what you might expect from a scientist. "I was like, 'Uhh, I don't...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tara Reid
Person
Ian Ziering
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Tiger Shark#Lunatic#Discovery Channel#Syfy#Twitter#The Screen Actors Guild
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosWHAS 11

Ian Ziering on Working With ‘Sharknado’ Co-Star Tara Reid for a Real-Life Shark Adventure

Ian Ziering and Tara Reid are teaming up to face off against sharks once more. Only this time, the sharks are real, and it's all part of Discovery's celebrated Shark Week!. Ziering served as a guest co-host of Monday's Entertainment Tonight, alongside Nischelle Turner, and he opened up about getting into the water with his longtime Sharknado co-star for a new special about the fearsome predators of the deep.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Did Shark Week Send The Wrong Message With Ian Ziering And Tara Reid's Sharknado Special?

Shark Week 2021 is upon us, and the shark-filled week of Discovery content is as full of fun mixed with facts as ever. As per usual, Shark Week this year has brought in some celebrities to participate in some of the specials to go with the more informative installments, and one of the most memorable so far was The Real Sharknado, featuring Ian Ziering and Tara Reid of Syfy's Sharknado franchise. It was a fun hour of television that nevertheless leaves me wondering: did it send the right or wrong message about sharks?
TV & VideosTVOvermind

King Shark Gets His Own Trailer in Honor of Shark Week

Deep Blue Sea showed the dangers of a shark with an enlarged and more complex brain, three of them in fact, but Suicide Squad is showing us a descendant of a shark god with at least something akin to brains since he’s not a mindless eating machine. With Shark Week already underway and Suicide Squad not too far off, it’s pretty easy to see why one of the movie’s more noticeable characters is being highlighted since he’s definitely an attraction worthy of notice given that he kind of makes Killer Croc look like a big human with a severe skin condition. Voiced by Sylvester Stallone, the character of King Shark isn’t the smartest in the group, but he’s definitely one of the strongest and durable since the guy is a humanoid shark, that’s kind of all that needs to be said, but with Shark Week in full effect it’s definitely worth bringing him up since next to Jaws he’s likely one of the more famous sharks in pop culture. There are plenty of others that could be named no doubt, but King Shark is one that’s been around for a while, even if his presence has been limited to comics and animated series.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

J.B. Smoove Ended up on Shark Week ... by Accident

After years of working in entertainment, actor and comedian J.B. Smoove got one of the biggest breaks of his career when he was cast as Leon Black on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. He almost immediately became a fan favorite, continues to be a central part of the show’s cast, and has been responsible for some of the show’s most hilarious moments.
MoviesNo Film School

Three Ways to Make a Killer Shark Movie

Just below the surface is a menace that could tear any human to shreds. The shark is the perfect villain that nobody can escape. Filmmakers love to exploit our deepest, darkest fears, and no fear is more prominent and timeless than our fear of sharks. Who can blame anyone for being afraid of a shark? Sharks are near the top of the ocean food chain, while humans are left defenseless as they try to survive in the water.
TV & Videoswrir.org

SHARK WEEK HOO HA HA

You know what it is! Shark Week 2021 is a go! And my last show for a while. Never fear, I’ll be back and I’ll be around! Just not sure exactly when or where… We’ll see! Happy Shark Week y’all!. Show Archive. Play show / Add show to playlist. Playlist:
TV & Videosbeauregarddailynews.net

Wrap your jaws around these Shark Week treats

Atwood's Bakery is celebrating Shark Week with treats you can wrap your jaws around. "This is our third year doing Shark Week, which for those that don't know, the Discovery Channel does specials all about sharks," said owner and general manager Aaron Atwood. "And they have different guest stars like Shaq and the people from 'Supernatural' and what not help them with Shark Week on the Discovery Channel."
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Tropic Of C Collabs With Revolve For The Ultimate Swimwear Line

Tropic of C and Revolve have come together for a collaboration swimwear line. Tropic Of C, which was founded by model, Candice Swanepoel, explores Tulum with Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk, and Swanepoel for the exclusive capsule collection with Revolve. The brands embrace summer togetherness and adventures with colorful swimsuits, crochet...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jackass 4 Star Details Gruesome Shark Week Bite Injury That Was So Bad Steve-O Couldn’t Watch

Jackass 4, recently retitled Jackass Forever, is going to feature some fan-favorite characters in the franchise. It will also introduce some new personalities, including Sean McInerney and more. The newfound movie star also recently participated in Shark Week, swimming with both bull sharks and reef sharks. While the experience with the bull sharks went fine, the reef shark experience led to a gruesome injury to one of his hands, an injury so bad that Steve-O had to walk away and couldn't watch.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Snoop Dogg’s mom?

SNOOP Dogg updated his fans on his mother's health status after asking for prayers for her in May 2021. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg is the middle child of Beverly Tate's three sons. What happened to Snoop Dogg's mom?. The rapper has not confirmed what medical issue his...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

A Look Inside Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher's Stunning Farmhouse

Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher managed to get through quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic with one surprising activity thanks to their elaborate farmhouse. The couple, who wed in 2015 and share two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, built their Los Angeles home while Kunis was pregnant with their first child back in 2014, and the celebrity couple had their family in mind. With Kutcher having been born in Iowa and Kunis born in the Ukraine, it only made sense for the pair to build a farmhouse in which to raise their kids. "To feel tranquility in a space, everything needs to be in order," said Kutcher of his home to Architectural Digest. "If the world around you isn't in order, it's hard to get your brain in order. When we're in our home, the world just makes sense."
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
TV ShowsAceShowbiz

'AGT' Recap: More Acts Sent to the Next Round After Impressive Auditions

Kicking off the new episode of the NBC show is the King Fu Fam, which is made of a kung fu expert known as The Modern Shaolin and his 11-year-old son, The Young Warrior. AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent" aired its seventh night on Tuesday, July 13. In the new outing, more acts hit the stage in hopes to be sent to the next round by the judges, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel. If they were lucky, they would also be getting the coveted Golden Buzzer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy