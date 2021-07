Google’s Chrome is widely considered one of the most secure browsers around, if not the most efficient, and that’s helped garner a position near the top among browsers. That’s on pretty much any platform. But that’s also led to the creation of Chrome OS — Google’s operating system for Chromebooks. And to the creation of Safety Check, which serves as a way for a user to check their Chromebook on the security and privacy fronts — or at least a way for users to keep tabs on how safe their browsing is.