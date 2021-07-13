Flood Advisory issued for Orange, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Orange; Rockland The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Southwestern Orange County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until midnight EDT. * At 1009 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include West Milford, Monsey, Ramsey, Ringwood, Suffern, Warwick, Sloatsburg, Bloomingdale, Greenwood Lake, Florida, Unionville, Upper Greenwood Lake, Spring Valley, Oakland, Wanaque, Airmont, Hillcrest, New Square, Viola and Wesley Hills. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area over the next two hours. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.