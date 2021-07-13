Cancel
Cochise County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise; Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 709 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kartchner Caverns State Park, or 7 miles southwest of Benson, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Benson and Kartchner Caverns State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 299 and 301. Route 90 between mile markers 293 and 297. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

