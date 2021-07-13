Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bergen County, NJ

Flood Advisory issued for Bergen, Passaic by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 22:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bergen; Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Southwestern Orange County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until midnight EDT. * At 1009 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include West Milford, Monsey, Ramsey, Ringwood, Suffern, Warwick, Sloatsburg, Bloomingdale, Greenwood Lake, Florida, Unionville, Upper Greenwood Lake, Spring Valley, Oakland, Wanaque, Airmont, Hillcrest, New Square, Viola and Wesley Hills. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area over the next two hours. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Passaic, NJ
State
Florida State
City
West Milford, NJ
City
Ringwood, NJ
City
Bloomingdale, NJ
County
Passaic County, NJ
City
Wanaque, NJ
City
Oakland, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler#Airmont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Experts back CDC change on masks as delta variant spreads

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Tuesday, recommending that everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in places where the coronavirus is spreading widely. The change was met with relief from experts who said masking up again is essential to combat the highly contagious delta variant.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy