Sussex County, NJ

Flood Advisory issued for Sussex, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Sussex; Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey Northeastern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 100 AM EDT. * At 953 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen with an additional inch possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Newton, Montague, Hopatcong, Hackettstown, Mount Arlington, Franklin, Stanhope, Hamburg, Netcong, Ogdensburg, Sussex, and Branchville. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 16 and 23.

alerts.weather.gov

