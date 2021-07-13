Cancel
'I want them to live': Howard University Hospital CEO explains COVID vaccine mandate

By Victoria Sanchez
foxbaltimore.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — Leading by example is no easy task especially when it means backlash from people in your community. “I was called online, a ‘sellout’ to my people,” Howard University Hospital CEO Anita Jenkins told 7NEWS Health Reporter Victoria Sanchez. “But that’s OK. I am absolutely willing to take a hit if that means that one or two more people will listen. If everything that I’ve said or done or every risk that I have taken by being vaccinated first saves one person, it’s worth it all. It’s worth it all.”

