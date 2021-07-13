Athlete Spotlight: Sherando girls' tennis player Kloe Thomas

Sport: Girls’ tennis. Position: No. 5 singles, No. 3 doubles. Parents: Kimberly and Darren Thomas. Hometown: Stephens City. What do you love about tennis: I love how fun it is and that kind of sounds cliché. I seriously never dreaded going to practice because every time I got there we were always doing something new and exciting. I definitely can thank my coaches for that because they were very creative with the drills.