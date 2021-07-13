Parents can attend weekly meetings with the new Grand Ledge superintendent

Grand Ledge parents are getting an opportunity to meet with the new district superintendent Dr. Marcus Davenport.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Parents and community members at the Grand Ledge School Board meeting

Davenport announced the new initiative during Monday night's board meeting. He said what they're trying to do is make sure they are listening to parents and finding immediate solutions to their concerns.

Dr. Marcus Davenport announced the new initiative during Monday night's board meeting.

"We understand that a board meeting does not provide the appropriate platform for parents to express themselves," Davenport said. "So, we're going to have these open sessions where there's dialogue with the superintendent. And we will find solutions based on the dialogue that we have with our community and with our parents."

The meetings will have 5 to 25 people in them and will start on July 23.

The plan is to have one meeting each week until the beginning of the school year.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Grand Ledge Public Schools

Davenport said if additional meetings are needed, they will add more.

The link for parents to sign up will be posted on Friday and can be found on the district's website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

