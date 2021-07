Diesel trucks have always been popular among hunters and anglers because they can tow heavier loads, they’re more efficient, and they typically last longer than gas engines. The two main drawbacks of a diesel are the price you pay at the pump (which is actually competitive with gas prices right now), and the weight of the engine. Diesel engines are bigger, thus heavier, and that’s not always a good thing for outdoorsmen and women, especially in wet fields or mud-sucked two-tracks. Diesels are also louder, so some hunters think they are more apt to spook game than a gas-powered truck.