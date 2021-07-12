Cancel
Minnesota State

Mr. Peanut and his Iconic NUTmobile are Moving to Minnesota

By Tony Hart
KOOL 101.7
KOOL 101.7
 17 days ago
Kraft Heinz recently sold Hormel Foods the snack company Planters for just over $3 billion, and with the deal being finalized just over a month ago, the iconic Mr. Peanut is packing up the NUTmobile and moving to Minnesota. Not only did Hormel acquire Planters and its variety of nut...

KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

