Mr. Peanut and his Iconic NUTmobile are Moving to Minnesota

Is the hard seltzer trend truly over? The novelty of the shiny cans and clear bubbly beverages does seem to have worn off, but those betting on the beverages to fade out altogether may be off the mark. Rising to fame for all the things these beverages are not — not full of carbs, not full of calories, and generally not full of artificial colors, these clear bubbly drinks will likely always hold an appeal for those taking note of the nutrition info (via Growler Mag). When it comes to how much appeal, however, for one hard seltzer giant, Boston Beer, who makes Truly, this appeal was strongly overestimated for the summer, according to Craft Brewing Business.