Nevada Changing To New-Look, Higher-Security DMV Cards

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada driver’s licenses and identification cards are getting a new look and upgraded security features. The state Department of Motor Vehicles began rolling out the new cards Monday in Las Vegas and starts Wednesday at the Reno office. Officials say by next month, all 18 DMV offices around the state should be offering the new cards. They represent the first redesign since 2008. DMV chief Julie Butler says the cards have enhanced security features to help protect against identity theft and aid law enforcement agencies. The DMV says Nevada currently has more than 2.2 million licensed drivers.