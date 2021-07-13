Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Nevada Changing To New-Look, Higher-Security DMV Cards

By Otaku
KDWN
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada driver’s licenses and identification cards are getting a new look and upgraded security features. The state Department of Motor Vehicles began rolling out the new cards Monday in Las Vegas and starts Wednesday at the Reno office. Officials say by next month, all 18 DMV offices around the state should be offering the new cards. They represent the first redesign since 2008. DMV chief Julie Butler says the cards have enhanced security features to help protect against identity theft and aid law enforcement agencies. The DMV says Nevada currently has more than 2.2 million licensed drivers.

kdwn.com

Comments / 8

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
City
Carson City, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identification Cards#Dmv#Identity Theft#Ap#Dmv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 8

Community Policy