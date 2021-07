Ippei Mizuhara might be the most important name in baseball you’ve never heard. Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter plays an increasingly important role in communication between the Los Angeles Angels star, his team, MLB media and baseball fans. Monday night, he’ll be catching for Ohtani when he participates in the Home Run Derby as part of MLB All-Star festivities in Denver, Colorado. So, who is Shohei Ohtani’s translator?