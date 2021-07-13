Cancel
McAllister presents P2T Budget, receives contract extension at West Point-Beemer School Board Meeting

 14 days ago

The West Point-Beemer School Board met for their regular monthly meeting Monday night. Superintendent Bill McAllister presented the P2T Budget. The Board also approved an extension of Superintendent McAllister’s Contact through the 2023-2024 School Year. The Board also approved a Roofing Project at the meeting. The work will be done...

