McAllister presents P2T Budget, receives contract extension at West Point-Beemer School Board Meeting

Report tracks how Montgomery County is meeting its transportation goals as defined by Thrive Montgomery 2050 and the Growth and Infrastructure Policy. WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, presented the 2021 Travel Monitoring Report to the Montgomery County Planning Board on July 15. The report, to be compiled every two years, strives to explore and leverage new alternative transportation datasets and analytical tools that help provide a clearer vision of how the county is meeting its transportation goals, objectives, and metrics defined in the General Plan (Thrive Montgomery 2050) and Functional Plans as well as the Growth and Infrastructure Policy. The report was formerly knowing as the Mobility Assessment Report and is produced by the Countywide Planning and Policy Division’s Travel Forecasting and Travel Monitoring Group (TFTMG).