Beauty Terroir

Being the beauty lovers we are at The Everygirl HQ, we wanted to share a different side of our beauty routines: our empties. They’re the products from beyond the grave that we’ve completely used up. The concept is simple: Show everyone what’s in your trash and talk about if you loved it, if you’ll buy it again, and how long it took you to use up. Every month, our editors will share a few of their own empties—from skin, hair, and makeup products to candles and vitamins and home items—and give our unfiltered review on each of them. Some of them we’ll love and need to repurchase ASAP and some we’ll celebrate finally finishing them up. If you’ve ever wondered what our absolute favorites are, this is the right place to be.