The city of Caldwell has announced that Steven Jenkins has been confirmed by the City Council as Caldwell’s economic development director. He has worked for the city as the economic development specialist under Steve Fultz for the last two years. He has been instrumental in the recruitment of numerous businesses to the Caldwell area, from large industrial companies to mom-and-pop stores. Prior to working for the city of Caldwell, he worked for Boise State University as the assistant director of concurrent enrollment. He has a Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies from Reinhardt University and a master’s degree in communication from Missouri State University.