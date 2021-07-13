Golden Flashes ace Albright drafted by Diamondbacks
Kent State right-handed pitcher Luke Albright was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday. "Luke is a tremendous talent that isn't far from the big leagues in my opinion," said KSU coach Jeff Duncan. "He has four pitches that are plus-pitches. He is as competitive as anyone I have been around, and he will outwork anyone. His work ethic is a separator. Most of all, he is a great person who will give everything he has to be a big leaguer. We are very proud of him."www.record-courier.com
