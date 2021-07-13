Golden Flashes ace Albright drafted by Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks (31-69) will battle the Chicago Cubs (48-51) in the final round of a three-game weekend showdown at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 2:20 PM ET. Arizona managed to split the first two rounds of a three-game set after a 7-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday but lost the series opener at 3-8 on Friday. The Diamondbacks will face the Cubs in a rubber match on Sunday. Last time out, starter Merrill Kelly went 6.0 innings to pick up the win with two earned runs on five hits and one walk allowed while striking out six Chicago batters. Catcher Daulton Varsho led the charge with two runs on two base hits and three RBIs while PH/3rd Baseman Asdrúbal Cabrera added one run with a double and two RBIs for Arizona. Pinch Hitter Andy Young and Shortstop Nick Ahmed contributed one run on one hit each while Young drove two RBIs in the winning effort for the D-Backs.