MLB

Golden Flashes ace Albright drafted by Diamondbacks

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKent State right-handed pitcher Luke Albright was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday. "Luke is a tremendous talent that isn't far from the big leagues in my opinion," said KSU coach Jeff Duncan. "He has four pitches that are plus-pitches. He is as competitive as anyone I have been around, and he will outwork anyone. His work ethic is a separator. Most of all, he is a great person who will give everything he has to be a big leaguer. We are very proud of him."

Phoenix, AZjewishaz.com

Arizona Diamondbacks draft first Orthodox Jewish player

The Arizona Diamondbacks have until Aug. 1 to sign the first known Orthodox Jewish player to be drafted by Major League Baseball. The D-backs drafted Jacob Steinmetz in the third round of the MLB draft on Monday, July 12. “It just makes me feel that the amount of work that...
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs cruise over Diamondbacks

Javier Báez homered, Robinson Chirinos went deep twice, Zach Davies earned his first win since a combined no-hitter last month and the Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 on Friday at Wrigley Field. Báez gave the Cubs a 3-0 lead in the first inning with his long three-run homer to...
CBS Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks

Varsho went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Cubs. Varsho delivered a two-run home run in the fifth inning and has now homered in three consecutive starts. After managing only three extra-base hits and no homers across his first 80 at-bats of the campaign, Varsho has five extra-base hits in his last 21 at-bats. Overall, he now has four home runs while hitting .200/.306/.362 with 16 runs scored and 15 RBI across 121 plate appearances.
MLBCourier-Times

Grandson of local resident drafted to Diamondbacks; Picked in sixth round

There are professional sports ties all around the country. New Castle has had multiple professional athletes, including Kent Benson, Steve Alford and Trey Ball. Nearby Greenfield has pitchers Kyle Gibson and Drey Jameson. Luke Albright of Fishers is the grandson of local New Castle resident Melba Wadman. Albright was selected...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Smith scheduled to start for Diamondbacks at Cubs

Arizona Diamondbacks (31-69, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (48-51, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (3-6, 4.39 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Cubs: Trevor Williams (3-2, 5.68 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -175, Diamondbacks +152; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Chicago Cubs 7/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Arizona Diamondbacks (31-69) will battle the Chicago Cubs (48-51) in the final round of a three-game weekend showdown at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 2:20 PM ET. Arizona managed to split the first two rounds of a three-game set after a 7-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday but lost the series opener at 3-8 on Friday. The Diamondbacks will face the Cubs in a rubber match on Sunday. Last time out, starter Merrill Kelly went 6.0 innings to pick up the win with two earned runs on five hits and one walk allowed while striking out six Chicago batters. Catcher Daulton Varsho led the charge with two runs on two base hits and three RBIs while PH/3rd Baseman Asdrúbal Cabrera added one run with a double and two RBIs for Arizona. Pinch Hitter Andy Young and Shortstop Nick Ahmed contributed one run on one hit each while Young drove two RBIs in the winning effort for the D-Backs.
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Reddick at DH as Diamondbacks visit Texas

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Josh Reddick is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's interleague road game against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Reddick is batting seventh as the Diamondbacks' designated hitter as they begin a two-game set in an American League park. Kole Calhoun is starting in right field again and leading off.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Diamondbacks, with MLB-worst mark, visit skidding Rangers

The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to own the worst record in baseball but they aren't playing the poorest ball in the majors. The Texas Rangers currently hold that label and they strive to halt a 12-game losing streak when they face the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game set at Arlington, Texas.
MLBazsnakepit.com

MLB Draft Day Two Recap: Diamondbacks pick up some college bats early then finish with lottery ticket arms

2 (42) - Ryan Bliss, SS, Auburn University. Bliss will most certainly move over to the keystone position once turning pro due to the lack of arm strength necessary to stick to shortstop. While shorter in stature at 5’9” 165, he has added more lift to his swing as a junior and could project to average power down the road. Compared to Lawlar’s very smooth and effortless swing, Bliss has a big leg kick and really strides into the ball similar to Alek Thomas. Bliss likely profiles as a bottom of the order hitter in a good lineup and occasionally seeing time higher up against left handed pitchers.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Some names to follow along with the Diamondbacks top selection for the 2022 MLB Draft

Even though the 2021 MLB Draft just concluded, the Arizona Diamondbacks have all but secured a Top 2 selection for the 2022 MLB Draft. The only team that’s within 10 losses of Arizona’s 26-66 record is the Baltimore Orioles at 28-61. Both teams play in a division that will likely send three teams to the playoffs this season, so there will be plenty of losses to be had between the two teams. Given how poorly the Diamondbacks have played and how bad the current roster is constructed, it’s pretty clear this team will win no more than 50 games this year.
MLBHuntsville Item

Kyle Backhus signs with Diamondbacks

The MLB Draft might have wrapped up on Tuesday, but the Sam Houston Bearkats weren’t done sending players to the professional ranks yet. Kyle Backhus, a five-year fixture on Sam Houston’s pitching staff, signed a free agent deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Backhus’ signing comes just days after...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
NFLNBC Sports

Vikings waive Jaylen Twyman

Rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman reported to Vikings training camp over the weekend, but he won’t be playing for the team this season. Twyman was shot four times while in Washington, D.C. last month and avoided major injury, but the Vikings announced on Monday that the sixth-round pick has been waived with a non-football injury designation. The move cleared space on the roster for wide receiver Dede Westbrook after he agreed to a one-year deal with the team over the weekend.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers: MLB.com Predicts Crew Trades for 2 Infielders

The MLB trade deadline is now just a few days away, and the Milwaukee Brewers sit with a comfortable lead in the NL Central, up 6.5 games on the second-place Cincinnati Reds. However, just as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic told us after the Crew traded for Rowdy Tellez a few weeks ago, don’t expect them to be done making moves just yet.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Trade Target: Kyle Gibson

With the Texas Rangers almost 30 games under .500 and firmly in last place in the AL West, they’re likely to be among the biggest sellers in all of baseball this summer. The good news for them is that they have two of the most valuable trade chips on the market in Kyle Gibson and Joey Gallo. Both players should be on the Red Sox’s radar as potential fits to their roster, but starting pitching presents a much bigger need than outfield at this point in the season, and the Sox would be wise to make a run at Kyle Gibson.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer reveals teams he’d prefer to be traded to

With MLB Trade Rumors swirling, Cy Young ace Max Scherzer has a wish list of teams he’d like to end up with after the deadline passes. The Washington Nationals could have been seen as a trade seller a month or more ago, but sitting 8.5 games out in the NL East entering Tuesday assures they are that with the trade deadline on Friday. On that note, ace Max Scherzer has revealed where he’d like to be traded to.

