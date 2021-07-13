Cancel
Albany, GA

More showers and storms for the week

By Yolanda Amadeo
WALB 10
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms ignited as expected this afternoon. A few storms were strong to severe with heavy rain, lots of lightning and gusty winds. There’re several reports of thunderstorm wind damage in Lowndes and Cook Counties. Rain gradually ends around midnight, otherwise variably cloudy with more storms flaring up tomorrow but a little later in the afternoon. This active weather pattern continues through the week then tapers off a bit with more sunshine for the weekend.

