Listen to Episode 68 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Mets First Half in Review feat. Wayne Randazzo
The trumpets didn’t have any air coming out of them on Sunday when Edwin Diaz blew a save in the ninth inning against the lowly Pirates. Diaz has been remarkable in save situations this season, but ended the first half of the season on a rough note. Nonetheless, the Mets head into the All-Star break in first place at 47-40 and have weathered the storm of all the injuries that have hit them.nypost.com
