Listen to Episode 68 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Mets First Half in Review feat. Wayne Randazzo

By Jake Brown
New York Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trumpets didn’t have any air coming out of them on Sunday when Edwin Diaz blew a save in the ninth inning against the lowly Pirates. Diaz has been remarkable in save situations this season, but ended the first half of the season on a rough note. Nonetheless, the Mets head into the All-Star break in first place at 47-40 and have weathered the storm of all the injuries that have hit them.

