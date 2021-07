In a world temporarily called “post-pandemic,” travelers, though getting more daring, still dip their toes into the water of adventure a bit more timidly. The desire for luxury never ceases, so a great compromise is a stay that is both picturesque as well as the best that social distance has to offer. Revenge travel will also be a trend, as we have all been pent up for the last year and likely have more disposable income to start to splurge. TSL (Top Shelf Lifestyle) Rentals fuses both of these trends to create some of the most exclusive properties in Southern California which are optimal for social distancing.