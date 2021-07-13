Cancel
Sutter County, CA

Sutter County fire districts to hold director elections

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 14 days ago

The Meridian Fire District and Sutter Basin Fire District have vacant director seats up for election in November.

The General District Election is planned for Nov. 2. Meridian Fire District has three open director seats, and Sutter Basin Fire District has one vacant seat.

The first day to obtain Declaration of Candidacy forms was Monday, July 12, and the last day is Aug. 6.

Forms for the Meridian Fire District are available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the elections office at 1435 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City.

Forms for the Sutter Basin Fire District can be obtained Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4880 Del Monte Ave., Robbins.

For more information, contact the Sutter County Elections Office at 822-7122.

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

