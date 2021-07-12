If You See an “M” on an RSVP Card, This Is What It Means
There’s a party coming up and you’re invited! You got the invite, which has all the information you need about where and when the party is. It might even have a “P.S.” with info about gifts to give or what to wear. Now it’s your turn—you should be courteous and RSVP to the invite by the indicated time. Many invitations, especially to larger, fancier events, will include a response card for you to RSVP and send back. A lot of these RSVP cards have a line on them preceded by a capital M. Is your name supposed to go there? If so, what does that M mean? And, for that matter, what does RSVP stand for in the first place?www.rd.com
