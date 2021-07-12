If You See an “M” on an RSVP Card, This Is What It Means

Q. I started a card club with some of the ladies in my neighborhood before COVID started. We have decided to start meeting again. In the past, we have played cards and then had coffee and dessert, but I thought since we haven’t been able to see each other for quite some time, it would be nice if I set it up so that we could eat something before we play cards. That way, we could have time to talk and catch up because we don’t do a lot of talking once we start playing cards (we take it seriously, I guess). I am not sure about how to do this, though. I thought it would be simple and easy but my mind is in a whirl and I hope you can help me to keep it simple but proper.