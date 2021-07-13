Cancel
Rochester, MN

Automated shuttles take to downtown Rochester for route mapping

By Erich Fisher
Post-Bulletin
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t be alarmed if you see a small orange and purple shuttle cruising through downtown Rochester without a driver. The automated shuttles are part of the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s yearlong Med City Mover pilot project. They first hit the streets Monday night — driven by an operator this time — to conduct route mapping and programming between 6 and 10 p.m. in preparation for their launch for public use in late August.

