Baseball was ready for Sho-time at Coors Field on Monday. But for the second straight Home Run Derby, it was the Pete Alonso show — in a big way. The New York Mets slugger cruised through the first two rounds of Denver's Home Run Derby and outslugged Trey Mancini in the final to claim his second straight crown after winning the event in 2019. With the victory, he earned a $1 million paycheck, better than his $677,000 salary with the Mets this season.