Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Nat Phillips: “It’s Nice To Be Back Amongst A Footballing Family”

By Cruyff Turns Anonymous
SB Nation
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNat Phillips is at the center of a lot of speculation around his career right now. The no nonsense center back was initially going to be sent on loan again last season, but the deal fell through at the last minute. Instead, Phillips became a cult hero for Liverpool FC fans as he stepped in and helped the Reds scramble for a top four spot after literally all other center backs on the senior team roster suffered season ending injuries.

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Liverpool Fc#Liverpool Fc#Liverpoolfc Com#Preseason
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Nat Phillips Could Be Leaving Liverpool This Summer

According to numerous reports, Liverpool would be willing to offload centre-back Nat Phillips who played a crucial role in the club's qualification for the Champions League football last season. The inexperienced defender slotted into Klopp's system quickly, adapting to the style of football that the Reds played from the get-go.
SoccerTribal Football

Bayer Leverkusen open Liverpool talks for Nat Phillips

Bayer Leverkusen are moving for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips. Phillips has been made available by Liverpool this summer and a return to Germany could be on. The former VfB Stuttgart loanee is now wanted by Bayer, reports Sky Deutschland. Contact has been established with Liverpool as Bayer face a major...
Premier Leagueamericanpeoplenews.com

West Ham fans react to links with Nat Phillips

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Liverpool defender Nat Phillips. The 24-year-old made quite an impression with the Reds last year and he could prove to be a useful option at the back for the Hammers. Liverpool had a major injury crisis last year and...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Everyone Wants Nat Phillips

Nathaniel Phillips really couldn’t have done much more last year. Coming into an emergency situation due to the number of centre back injuries, the academy graduate really did himself justice. Many thought he would never be a Premier League quality player, but he well and truly showed he belongs at this level.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips wanted by five clubs

Interested clubs are queuing for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips. The Athletic reports Phillips is at the centre of a transfer race reportedly involving at least five clubs. Amid an injury crisis in defence, Phillips enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season, making 20 appearances in all competitions. That included five successive...
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Here We Go: Lionel Messi-Barcelona deal imminent; Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Richarlison face big decisions

The show is over. Euro 2020 provided enormous emotions for fans all over the world but it also gave clubs some reinforcements with key transfers completed during the competition, such as that of Memphis Depay to Barcelona, Jadon Sancho to Manchester United and Georginio Wijnaldum to Liverpool. The Copa America also ended with the triumph of Argentina, so we can now turn the page and talk about the future of the biggest players in the transfer market which will now enter its most intense phase of the summer.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Yves Bissouma Linked to Manchester City

Manchester City could sign a midfielder this week. That is according to the latest rumors coming out of this summer transfer window. The source is not the best, but frankly signing a player soon has City fans in a tizzy. Bissouma has been a revelation in the Premier League. Constantly paying well and among Brighton’s best players. It then of course, helps when Brighton are a bit similar in style to City and could fit right in.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

It’s Coming... to Austria: Reds Assemble for Pre-Season

Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Austria begins today, where the players will gather to prepare for the 2021-22 season. The full gallery on liverpoolfc.com shows jovial sights of players who were not involved in international football, arriving at the camp which is situated on the outskirts of Salzburg, Austria. Seen...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Chelsea not interested in loaning Kurt Zouma to AS Roma, would be interested in €30m — report

Despite being the only center back contracted to Chelsea beyond just the upcoming season, Kurt Zouma could be leaving the club this summer. He’s fallen down the pecking order in the second half of last season, starting just 7 of our last 21 league games, and that despite Thomas Tuchel utilizing three center backs. It may be a rapidly aging backline that may be changing drastically in the next couple years, but Zouma’s in his prime and ready to not sit on the bench now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy