Nat Phillips: “It’s Nice To Be Back Amongst A Footballing Family”
Nat Phillips is at the center of a lot of speculation around his career right now. The no nonsense center back was initially going to be sent on loan again last season, but the deal fell through at the last minute. Instead, Phillips became a cult hero for Liverpool FC fans as he stepped in and helped the Reds scramble for a top four spot after literally all other center backs on the senior team roster suffered season ending injuries.liverpooloffside.sbnation.com
Comments / 0