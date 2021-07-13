‘NYPD Blue’ Star Chooses Idaho For Personal Bucket List Challenge

It's going to take more than a car to get to this beautiful hideaway near Twin Falls, but follow this guide and you'll see some true clear water beauty AND get some exercise!. It was my wife's idea this past weekend... "Let's get out of town and go find Blue Heart Springs, as she showed me these pictures she saw on Pinterest. My initial thought was: "we have to drive two hours and then kayak on a hundred+ degree day? No thank you." Luckily, she's persistent and I don't like to let her down so away we went!