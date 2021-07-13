‘NYPD Blue’ Star Chooses Idaho For Personal Bucket List Challenge
There are so many bucket list items to accomplish in a state like Idaho. You can go the David Rush route and go for a bunch of world records. You can go the foodie route and indulge in all the must try eats in Idaho (thinking of the ice cream baked potato). You can go the party route, like riding the mechanical bull at Dirty Little Roddy's. Or you can go the outdoorsy route, like Charlotte Ross did over the weekend.mix106radio.com
Comments / 0