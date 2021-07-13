Cancel
Yuba City, CA

Yuba City man charged with sex abuse of a minor

By David Wilson / dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
A Yuba City man had new charges filed against him for sex abuse of a minor after similar charges were brought against him in February but later dismissed.

Brooks Anthony Burkhardt, 37, is being held in Sutter County Jail after being charged in June with sexual penetration with a foreign object, oral copulation with a person under 18, and committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child 14 or 15 years old.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office previously charged Burkhardt in February with two counts of committing lewd acts with a minor. Those incidents allegedly took place in May 2020. Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Thomas Geddes said the May 2020 incidents involved two minors. He said after trial dates were set, the victims were not cooperative.

“Since both victims were minors, we would need to subpoena both the minors and their parents,” Geddes said in an email. “The mother in question moved to Wyoming and would not provide contact information for the two minors, who were supposedly living with their respective fathers.”

He said the district attorney’s office had to dismiss the charges as there was no independent corroboration to support the prosecution due to the lack of cooperation. The new case involves a different minor and allegedly occurred on June 21.

The latest case was set for preliminary hearing on Friday, but Burkhardt’s attorney had a conflict in the case and a new attorney was appointed, according to Geddes. Burkhardt’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 23. He will next appear in court on July 21 for a prehearing conference.

