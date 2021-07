A post shared on Instagram claims MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow recently revealed President Joe Biden has a higher approval rating in Texas than Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. While Maddow did highlight in May a poll that showed Biden having a higher approval rating than Cruz in Texas, a more recent poll from June 2021 shows Biden’s and Cruz’s respective approval ratings were the same. Maddow has not highlighted any other polls comparing their approval ratings on her show or her social media recently.