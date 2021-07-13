Cancel
COVID-19 vaccine could be mandatory for all in France

By Adonis Albright, CNN Newsource
kyma.com
 14 days ago

(CNN) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday suggested his country might consider making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for everyone. President Macron said this decision would depend on whether the situation worsens in France. The President also announced that vaccines will be mandatory for all health care workers. The measure was...

